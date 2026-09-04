Anker's new speaker uses radar to track your sleep
What's the story
Anker has unveiled its latest innovation, the SleepLab speaker, a device designed to monitor and improve sleep without the need for wearables. The cutting-edge gadget employs millimeter-wave radar technology to track subtle movements in your body and chest. This continuous monitoring of heart rate and breathing patterns is aimed at improving your current sleep stage.
Tech specs
Device learns your sleep patterns over a month
By analyzing your sleep patterns over a month, the SleepLab speaker pinpoints your most restful habits and pairs soothing light with acoustic binaural beats to deepen your relaxation.
It works with just a button press, independent of your phone, and does not require any paid subscription. You can also stream audio via Bluetooth if desired.
The device comes in two models: one with radar sensing priced at $269.99 and another without it costing $169.99.