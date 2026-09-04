Anker's new speaker uses radar to track your sleep

By analyzing your sleep patterns over a month, the SleepLab speaker pinpoints your most restful habits and pairs soothing light with acoustic binaural beats to deepen your relaxation.

It works with just a button press, independent of your phone, and does not require any paid subscription. You can also stream audio via Bluetooth if desired.

The device comes in two models: one with radar sensing priced at $269.99 and another without it costing $169.99.