Anker's new 160W USB-C charger can power your entire setup Technology Sep 04, 2025

Anker just launched its new Prime 160W USB-C charger, and it's all about powering up multiple devices at once—think your MacBook Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPad Pro together.

With three USB-C ports, it can push up to 140W to a single device or split a total of 210W across three gadgets.

Perfect for anyone who hates waiting around for their tech to charge.