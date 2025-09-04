Anker's new 160W USB-C charger can power your entire setup
Anker just launched its new Prime 160W USB-C charger, and it's all about powering up multiple devices at once—think your MacBook Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPad Pro together.
With three USB-C ports, it can push up to 140W to a single device or split a total of 210W across three gadgets.
Perfect for anyone who hates waiting around for their tech to charge.
You can tweak the settings from your phone
This charger isn't just powerful—it's smart too.
There's a built-in display showing live power output and seven customizable modes you can tweak.
You also get Bluetooth app control from your phone: adjust screen brightness, set a sleep timer for the display, or even pick your language settings.
Price? $149.
A great option for anyone with multiple devices to charge
If you juggle lots of devices or want more control over how they charge, this could be a handy upgrade—especially if you like seeing what's happening in real time or tweaking things from your phone.