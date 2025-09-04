This $5,000 projector doubles as a Dolby Atmos surround sound system
Anker just unveiled the Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro—a seriously hefty (33kg!) all-in-one gadget that's both a 4K projector and a party speaker.
It packs a super-bright 3,500 ANSI lumen lamp and is the first portable projector to offer true Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 surround sound.
You also get detachable side soundbars and wireless satellites, so you can set up your audio just how you like.
The X1 Pro rolls on wheels with a retractable handle for easy moves, includes a booming 160W subwoofer, and keeps handy perks like motorized swivel and optical zoom from earlier models.
It's splash-resistant (IP43), works as a Bluetooth speaker too, and hits Kickstarter on September 22, 2025 for $4,000-$5,000.
Retail sales are expected by March 2026—so it might just be the ultimate movie night upgrade next year.