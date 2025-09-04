This $5,000 projector doubles as a Dolby Atmos surround sound system Technology Sep 04, 2025

Anker just unveiled the Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro—a seriously hefty (33kg!) all-in-one gadget that's both a 4K projector and a party speaker.

It packs a super-bright 3,500 ANSI lumen lamp and is the first portable projector to offer true Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 surround sound.

You also get detachable side soundbars and wireless satellites, so you can set up your audio just how you like.