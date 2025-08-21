Next Article
Antarctica's ice loss could trigger global sea level rise
Antarctica is changing faster than ever, with its sea ice shrinking dramatically since 2014 and major ice sheets losing ice at accelerating rates over recent decades.
Scientists warn that if the West Antarctic Ice Sheet collapses, global sea levels could rise by over three meters—putting hundreds of millions living near coasts at risk.
Current protections aren't enough
These rapid changes aren't just about melting ice—they're disrupting ocean currents and stressing marine life, making it harder for Antarctica to help regulate Earth's climate.
The study says current protections aren't enough; cutting emissions now is crucial if we want to avoid permanent damage to our planet's climate and biodiversity.