Scientists grow lab skin that works like real skin
Researchers at the University of Queensland have grown human skin in the lab that actually works like real skin—complete with blood vessels, nerves, hair follicles, and immune cells.
It took them six years to pull this off, and their creation is the closest thing yet to natural human skin.
Mini-skins in petri dishes
By using stem cells from regular skin, the team built 3D "mini-skins" in petri dishes.
Dr. Abbas Shafiee says this breakthrough lets scientists study skin diseases and test treatments more accurately than ever before, addressing previous limitations in how skin diseases were studied and treatments tested.
Addressing tough conditions
This new model could help find better treatments for tough conditions like psoriasis or scleroderma and make wound healing or grafts much more effective for people who need them.