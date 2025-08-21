Google Pixel 10 series launched with AI Daily Hub
Google just launched its Pixel 10 lineup—Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the foldable 10 Pro Fold.
The big news? The new AI-powered Daily Hub pulls together your calendar events, weather updates, and more into one handy summary right on your home screen.
It's a bit like Samsung's Now Brief but with Google's own twist.
Magic Cue is another highlight
Daily Hub also suggests YouTube videos and playlists you might like, plus you can check it from Google Discover too.
There's also Magic Cue, an AI assistant that learns from apps like Gmail and Calendar to give you personalized tips.
Under the hood, these phones run on the new Tensor G5 chip with Gemini Nano powering on-device AI features.
Titan M2 security chips are built in to keep your info safe, and the phones support Pixel Snap magnetic charging accessories.