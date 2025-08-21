Google Pixel 10 series launched with AI Daily Hub

Magic Cue is another highlight

Daily Hub also suggests YouTube videos and playlists you might like, plus you can check it from Google Discover too.

There's also Magic Cue, an AI assistant that learns from apps like Gmail and Calendar to give you personalized tips.

Under the hood, these phones run on the new Tensor G5 chip with Gemini Nano powering on-device AI features.

Titan M2 security chips are built in to keep your info safe, and the phones support Pixel Snap magnetic charging accessories.