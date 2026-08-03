Claude AI gets local data processing in India
What's the story
Artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Anthropic has announced its plan to expand operations in India. The company's Claude AI models will soon be available with in-country inference via Amazon Bedrock. This move will enable customer requests to be processed on servers located within the country, meeting the needs of organizations that require sensitive data processing within India while deploying AI applications.
Market potential
Addressing data localization needs
India is one of the largest markets for Claude globally, with businesses increasingly looking to access AI models through local infrastructure.
The India-based endpoint will be especially beneficial for sectors such as banking, insurance, and government where data localization requirements are critical.
Irina Ghose, Anthropic's Managing Director for India, emphasized that local inference capabilities would help enterprises go beyond AI pilot projects by keeping sensitive information within Indian borders.
Partnership growth
Expanding partner ecosystem in India
As part of its expansion in India, Anthropic has announced new enterprise partnerships and plans to bolster its local partner ecosystem.
The company has witnessed some of the highest registrations for its Claude Partner Network in India. It aims to certify 5,000 people through this partner ecosystem in the country.
Sandeep Dutta, President of AWS India and South Asia, said Claude models will be available via Amazon Bedrock on infrastructure already used by enterprises for critical workloads.
AI advancements
Claude's performance across Indian languages
Anthropic has also announced collaborations with organizations such as the Data Security Council of India, MOSIP, and OpenG2P for cybersecurity initiatives.
The company is using Claude for AI-assisted security testing, strengthening open-source platforms, and supporting digital public infrastructure projects.
It is also working to improve Claude's performance across Indian languages under the New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments.