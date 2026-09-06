Claude AI chatbot now available on CarPlay
What's the story
Anthropic has integrated its AI chatbot, Claude, with Apple's CarPlay platform. The integration allows users to interact with the Claude app through their car's infotainment systems. This comes after Apple added support for third-party chatbots in CarPlay in iOS 26.4. Chatbot apps integrated with CarPlay must support a voice control screen, use Apple's designated CarPlay template, and obtain the required entitlement from Apple.
User experience
How to use Claude on CarPlay
The Claude app on CarPlay opens with a "Start a hands-free conversation" screen, offering options to start new or access recent chats.
It also provides in-app controls for muting/unmuting and ending/resuming conversations, along with visual cues indicating when Claude is listening or speaking.
However, it's important to note that while users can ask voice-based questions hands-free, the chatbot cannot control vehicle or iPhone functions through this integration.
Interface details
Interface and features
The Claude app on CarPlay features a simple interface with options to start a new conversation or continue from where you left off.
There are also controls for muting/unmuting and ending/resuming conversations, as well as indicators showing when Claude is listening or speaking.
However, users have to launch the Claude app from the CarPlay interface since third-party wake words aren't supported yet.
App restrictions
ChatGPT also got CarPlay support earlier this year
CarPlay has long supported third-party apps, but with certain restrictions to avoid distracting drivers.
The tech giant has been selective about the types of apps that can be integrated into its platform.
Earlier this year, OpenAI also added CarPlay support for its ChatGPT app, further expanding the range of AI-driven tools available to users while on the road.