The plans are still in their early stages

Anthropic considers building its own AI chips

By Mudit Dube 09:49 am Apr 10, 202609:49 am

What's the story

Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lab, is said to be considering the development of its own AI chips. The move comes as the company and others in the industry face a shortage of these critical components. The plans are still in their early stages and there's no guarantee that Anthropic will actually go through with them.