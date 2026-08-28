Anthropic considered $7B deal to acquire AI chip start-up MatX
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lab, discussed buying MatX, an AI chip start-up, according to Reuters. The deal, estimated at around $7 billion, was part of Anthropic's strategy to speed up its custom hardware development for its growing AI business. However, the merger discussions have now shifted toward a potential partnership between the two companies.
Start-up profile
MatX seeking to raise new capital
MatX, which was founded by former Google tensor processing unit (TPU) engineers, is now looking to raise new capital at a valuation of about $4 billion.
The company has been developing a chip that could be useful for training large AI models.
Despite the talks having shifted toward a partnership with Anthropic, MatX did not respond to a request for comment, Reuters reports.
Business strategy
Reducing dependence on NVIDIA's chips
As Anthropic expands its Claude family of AI models, the company is also looking to produce hardware that can handle its data processing needs. This would reduce its dependence on NVIDIA's chips.
The company has been hiring engineering and executive talent to speed up the chip design process, which could take years.
Team expansion
Expanding in-house silicon team
Anthropic is expanding its in-house silicon team to design custom chips that will make Claude models run faster and more efficiently.
The company also plans to maintain a multi-chip strategy by partnering with providers from NVIDIA to Google.
However, designing chips is expensive and time-consuming, often taking a year or more to produce a viable piece of hardware at costs running into hundreds of millions of dollars for single generations.
Future investments
Massive cloud computing deals signed by Anthropic
Anthropic plans to spend tens of billions of dollars renting computing power from cloud providers and buying chips directly.
The company has already signed a $45 billion deal with Nscale to rent AI cloud computing power, and agreed to pay SpaceX $1.25 billion per month until May 2029 for computing capacity across its data center clusters.
Chip production
Training chip focus for Anthropic
The talks with MatX also indicate Anthropic's interest in producing a training chip, while other start-ups and rivals such as OpenAI are working on processors better suited for generating responses from chatbots.
In recent weeks, Anthropic has met with several AI chip start-ups but has yet to decide on an acquisition. These meetings are part of the company's efforts to understand different chip design approaches.