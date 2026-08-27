Anthropic signs $45B deal with Nscale for AI computing power
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading AI lab, has signed a major deal with British cloud infrastructure provider Nscale. The agreement is worth an estimated $45 billion and will see Anthropic rent AI cloud computing power from Nscale's West Virginia data center campus. The move comes as part of Anthropic's strategy to expand its computing capacity for products like Claude Code, an AI coding tool.
Tech upgrade
NVIDIA's Vera Rubin chips to be used for computing power
Nscale will provide the computing power using NVIDIA's new Vera Rubin chips, a state-of-the-art technology.
The six-year deal gives Anthropic access to 460 megawatts (MW) of computing power.
This is a major boost for the company as it looks to scale up its AI tools and meet the growing demand for products like Claude Code.
Expansion strategy
Anthropic's aggressive expansion strategy ahead of IPO
Anthropic is spending heavily on GPUs, computing capacity, model training, inference, and hiring.
The company is projecting a revenue of $190 billion to $200 billion in 2028. This far exceeds its current revenue run rate of $47 billion.
The Nscale deal is just one part of Anthropic's aggressive expansion strategy as it prepares for a major IPO and aims to stay ahead in the competitive AI market.
Strategic partnerships
Other major computing agreements signed by Anthropic
Along with the Nscale deal, Anthropic has also signed several other high-profile computing agreements.
This includes a monthly deal with SpaceX for compute capacity from both of its AI training data center clusters, Colossus and Colossus II.
The company is also in talks with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to buy tens of billions of dollars' worth of AI servers and invest up to $5 billion in the Claude developer.