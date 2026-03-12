Anthropic discusses AI joint venture with private equity firms

Anthropic , the company behind Claude AI, is reportedly in talks with a number of private equity firms including Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman. The discussions are centered around creating an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused joint venture. The proposed partnership would focus on marketing Anthropic's technology to companies backed by these investment firms, according to The Information.

Business model Potential partnership may follow a Palantir-style model The potential partnership is likely to follow a Palantir-style model, providing consulting services for businesses looking to integrate Anthropic's AI into their operations. This would be a major step in the tech industry's ongoing effort to make advanced AI technologies more accessible and usable across different sectors.

Ongoing conflict US government-Anthropic dispute complicates joint venture discussions The ongoing dispute between the US government and Anthropic over military access to its AI tools has complicated the joint venture discussions. The disagreement led Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to call Anthropic a supply chain risk, banning its use by the Department of Defense and contractors. Despite this, The Information reports that talks for the joint venture are still continuing.

