Anthropic discusses AI joint venture with private equity firms
What's the story
Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, is reportedly in talks with a number of private equity firms including Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman. The discussions are centered around creating an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused joint venture. The proposed partnership would focus on marketing Anthropic's technology to companies backed by these investment firms, according to The Information.
Business model
Potential partnership may follow a Palantir-style model
The potential partnership is likely to follow a Palantir-style model, providing consulting services for businesses looking to integrate Anthropic's AI into their operations. This would be a major step in the tech industry's ongoing effort to make advanced AI technologies more accessible and usable across different sectors.
Ongoing conflict
US government-Anthropic dispute complicates joint venture discussions
The ongoing dispute between the US government and Anthropic over military access to its AI tools has complicated the joint venture discussions. The disagreement led Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to call Anthropic a supply chain risk, banning its use by the Department of Defense and contractors. Despite this, The Information reports that talks for the joint venture are still continuing.
Security concerns
Pentagon to delay ban on AI tool use
Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters reported that the Pentagon had told its senior leaders that the use of Anthropic's AI tools, including Claude AI, could continue beyond a previously announced six-month phase-out period. This extension would be granted if deemed critical to national security.