Claude arrives in Microsoft Word to streamline document workflows

Anthropic has unveiled a new tool, Claude for Word, to improve document workflows with artificial intelligence (AI) . The feature is currently in beta and is only available to Team and Enterprise plan subscribers. It can be used for tasks such as legal reviews, financial memos, and iterative editing. Let's take a closer look at this innovative addition.

Tool functions How does it work Claude for Word can draft, edit, and revise documents directly from the sidebar. The AI tool also preserves user formatting while allowing them to track edits as tracked changes. "Claude for Word accelerates document work through intelligent assistance. It reads complex multi-section documents, works through comment threads, and edits clauses while preserving your formatting, numbering, and styles," Anthropic wrote in a Microsoft Marketplace listing.

Feature highlights It offers semantic navigation and comment-driven editing Claude for Word also comes with advanced features like semantic navigation and comment-driven editing. The former lets users find every provision via a specific theme using prompts like "Find every provision touching data retention" or "Where does this agreement address termination?" Meanwhile, the latter allows Claude to read comment threads, understand the anchored text, and systematically work through them.

Advertisement

Tool integration Claude for Word can also share context with Excel, PowerPoint Claude for Word also shares context with Excel and PowerPoint add-ins. This means users can ask the AI to pull numbers from an Excel model into a Word memo or summarize a document into presentation slides without manually copying and pasting the data. However, Anthropic warns that Claude for Word isn't suitable for final client deliverables, litigation filings, or documents with highly sensitive information without adequate human verification.

Advertisement

Installation process How to set up Claude for Word To set up Claude for Word, individual users have to go to the Claude for Word listing on the Microsoft Marketplace and click "Get it now" to install the add-in. Then, they have to open Microsoft Word, activate the add-in (from Tools > Add-ins on Mac or Home > Add-ins on Windows), and sign in with their Claude account. For enterprise users, administrators have to deploy the tool across their organization via the Microsoft 365 Admin Centre.