Anthropic joins NSA to tailor Mythos AI for US cybersecurity

Mythos aids NSA and spots vulnerabilities

Mythos is helping the NSA with cyber defense and intelligence gathering, especially against countries like China and Iran.

This partnership comes while Anthropic is in a legal standoff with the Pentagon over using its AI for mass surveillance or autonomous weapons, something Anthropic wants to avoid.

Even so, Mythos stands out for spotting software vulnerabilities, making it a valuable tool as national security goes increasingly high-tech.