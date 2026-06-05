Anthropic joins NSA to tailor Mythos AI for US cybersecurity
Technology
Anthropic, a major AI research company, is teaming up with the NSA to bring its Mythos AI model into US cybersecurity and intelligence work.
Anthropic's engineers are now working directly with the NSA to tailor Mythos for real-world agency tasks, a move first reported by the Financial Times.
Mythos aids NSA and spots vulnerabilities
Mythos is helping the NSA with cyber defense and intelligence gathering, especially against countries like China and Iran.
This partnership comes while Anthropic is in a legal standoff with the Pentagon over using its AI for mass surveillance or autonomous weapons, something Anthropic wants to avoid.
Even so, Mythos stands out for spotting software vulnerabilities, making it a valuable tool as national security goes increasingly high-tech.