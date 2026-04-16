Anthropic's ID checks for Claude spark privacy concerns

Anthropic , a leading player in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, has introduced a new identity verification process for its chatbot, Claude. The company is asking some users to submit their government-issued photo ID and sometimes a live selfie to access certain features of the platform. This move comes as part of broader safety and compliance measures by Anthropic.

Procedure details How the verification process works The verification process involves users submitting a valid, physical, and undamaged passport, driving license or national identity card. Photocopies, mobile IDs and student credentials are not accepted. In some cases, users may also be asked to complete a live selfie check. The company has partnered with Persona to handle this process on its behalf while ensuring that the data remains encrypted in transit and at rest.

Backlash Critics say move contradicts AI's privacy-first approach The rollout of identity verification has drawn criticism from some users, especially those who were attracted to Anthropic for its privacy-first approach. Critics argue that the requirement seems to be a company-led decision rather than a response to regulatory mandates. There are also concerns about the risks of storing sensitive identity data with third-party providers like Persona, despite its widespread use in financial services.

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