Anthropic's ID checks for Claude spark privacy concerns
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading player in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, has introduced a new identity verification process for its chatbot, Claude. The company is asking some users to submit their government-issued photo ID and sometimes a live selfie to access certain features of the platform. This move comes as part of broader safety and compliance measures by Anthropic.
Procedure details
How the verification process works
The verification process involves users submitting a valid, physical, and undamaged passport, driving license or national identity card. Photocopies, mobile IDs and student credentials are not accepted. In some cases, users may also be asked to complete a live selfie check. The company has partnered with Persona to handle this process on its behalf while ensuring that the data remains encrypted in transit and at rest.
Backlash
Critics say move contradicts AI's privacy-first approach
The rollout of identity verification has drawn criticism from some users, especially those who were attracted to Anthropic for its privacy-first approach. Critics argue that the requirement seems to be a company-led decision rather than a response to regulatory mandates. There are also concerns about the risks of storing sensitive identity data with third-party providers like Persona, despite its widespread use in financial services.
Future plans
Identity checks part of broader platform control measures
The verification push is part of Anthropic's broader efforts to tighten platform controls. The company has also introduced systems to detect underage users, though some adults have reported being incorrectly flagged and temporarily losing access to their accounts while appealing decisions. As of now, the identity checks are limited in scope but their application and expansion remain a topic of interest among users as Anthropic balances safety measures with privacy expectations.