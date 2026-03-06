Anthropic to challenge Pentagon's 'supply-chain risk' label

Anthropic is preparing to challenge the US Department of Defense's (DoD) decision to classify it as a supply-chain risk in court. The company's CEO Dario Amodei has called this designation "legally unsound." The move comes after a weeks-long dispute between the AI firm and the Pentagon over the extent of military control of AI systems.

Implications The implications of the DoD's designation The DoD's supply-chain risk designation could prevent Anthropic from partnering with the Pentagon and its contractors. Amodei has drawn a clear line that his company's AI won't be used for mass surveillance of Americans or fully autonomous weapons. However, the Pentagon believes it should have unrestricted access for "all lawful purposes."

Clarification Clarification on the scope of the designation Amodei clarified that the supply-chain risk designation doesn't affect most of Anthropic's customers. He said it only applies to the use of Claude by customers as a direct part of contracts with the Department of War, not all use by those customers who have such contracts. This clarification hints at a narrower scope for the designation than initially thought.

Legal challenge Amodei argues for protection rather than punishment Amodei has said that the DoD's letter designating Anthropic as a supply-chain risk is narrow in scope. He argued it exists to protect the government rather than punish a supplier and that the law requires the Secretary of War to use "the least restrictive means necessary" to protect the supply chain. This argument could form part of Anthropic's defense in court against this designation.

Apology issued Apology over leaked memo attacking OpenAI's DoD deal Amodei has apologized for an internal memo he sent to staff that was leaked. In the memo, he called rival OpenAI's dealings with the DoD "safety theater." OpenAI has signed a deal to work with the DoD in Anthropic's place, a move that has drawn backlash from its staff and users.