'We'll survive': Dario Amodei on US government ban on Anthropic

Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic , has downplayed the impact of a recent ban imposed by the Trump administration . The US government has ordered all federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's artificial intelligence (AI) systems and imposed additional penalties. However, Amodei believes that "Anthropic will survive" this setback. He defended his company's decision to deny unrestricted military access to its models and accused officials of exaggerating uncertainty around their implications.

Contract clarification Amodei clarifies military contract restrictions Responding to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's announcement of Anthropic's "supply chain risk" designation on X, Amodei said the claim was exaggerated. Hegseth had claimed that any company with a military contract would be barred from doing business with Anthropic. However, Amodei clarified that this restriction is only applicable to certain military contracts and not as broad as suggested.

Impact assessment 'Not going to let them succeed' in spreading fear Amodei downplayed the impact of the "supply chain risk" designation, saying it is fairly small. He said, "Not only will Anthropic survive it, (but) we're (also) going to be fine." The CEO accused Hegseth's tweet of trying to amplify uncertainty and fear while suggesting broader consequences than legally justified. He said, "It was designed to create a situation where people believe the impact would be much larger... we won't let them succeed."

Contract dispute Pentagon-Anthropic contract negotiations fell apart The contract negotiations between Anthropic and the Pentagon reportedly fell apart after a three-day ultimatum was given to accept revised language. Although the new terms seemed to address the company's concerns, Amodei argued that provisions allowing use "if the Pentagon deems it appropriate" effectively watered down protections. He also refuted claims that Anthropic is hesitant to collaborate with the US government, saying they have been proactive in engaging with national security agencies.

Designation critique First US company to receive this designation Amodei criticized the "supply chain risk" designation, which has been historically applied to foreign adversaries like Russia-linked cybersecurity firm Kaspersky or certain Chinese chip suppliers. He said, "To our knowledge, it has never been applied to an American company," calling the move punitive and inappropriate given Anthropic's national security contributions. The AI company was the first to deploy models on classified cloud infrastructure for US national security purposes.