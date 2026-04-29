Claude can now control Photoshop, Blender

Anthropic has announced a new suite of connectors for its AI chatbot, Claude. The connectors allow the bot to integrate with popular creative software such as Adobe's Creative Cloud apps, Affinity, Blender and Ableton. This move is part of Anthropic's broader strategy to expand into the creative industry after launching Claude Design earlier this month.

Enhanced capabilities How the connectors work The new connectors are designed to give Claude access to apps, retrieve data, and perform actions within connected services. They can be used for specific functions in each app. For instance, the Adobe for creativity connector can draw from Creative Cloud apps like Photoshop and Premiere to "bring images, videos, and designs to life" in Claude.

Software integration Integrating with complex tools The Ableton connector allows Claude to answer questions by sourcing information directly from the music software's official documentation. Meanwhile, the Blender integration provides a natural-language interface for the 3D modeling app's Python API. This way, users can interact with these complex tools more easily through Claude.

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AI potential AI to help creatives Anthropic envisions that while Claude can't replace taste or imagination, it can open up new ways of working. "Faster and more ambitious ideation, a more expansive skillset, and the ability for creatives to take on larger-scale projects," are some of the benefits they see. The company also believes AI can help with time-consuming tasks by handling repetitive work and reducing manual effort.

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