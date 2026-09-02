Anthropic releases Fable 5.1 and partner-only Mythos 5.1 with improvements
Technology
Anthropic just dropped two new AI models, Fable 5.1 and Mythos 5.1, with performance upgrades, lower costs, and changes meant to reduce token cost and false-positive restrictions from the model's safeguards.
Fable 5.1 is up for grabs on cloud platforms and the Anthropic API, while Mythos 5.1 will only be available to registered Anthropic partners engaged in either cybersecurity or life sciences research.
Fable 5.1 gains 0 data retention
Fable 5.1 now comes with a Zero Data Retention feature, so your data stays private without data outflows, which is pretty reassuring if you care about privacy.
Both models have set new records in coding and reasoning benchmarks, with Mythos 5.1 showing fewer mistakes but an improvement over Mythos 5 and Claude Sonnet 5.