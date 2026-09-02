Anthropic releases Fable 5.1 and partner-only Mythos 5.1 with improvements

Anthropic just dropped two new AI models, Fable 5.1 and Mythos 5.1, with performance upgrades, lower costs, and changes meant to reduce token cost and false-positive restrictions from the model's safeguards.

Fable 5.1 is up for grabs on cloud platforms and the Anthropic API, while Mythos 5.1 will only be available to registered Anthropic partners engaged in either cybersecurity or life sciences research.