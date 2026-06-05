Anthropic releases 'When AI builds itself' warning about autonomous systems
Anthropic, a leading AI research group, just dropped a paper called "When AI Builds Itself," raising concerns about AI systems that can upgrade their own abilities without humans in the loop.
Right now, tools like Claude already write most of Anthropic's code and make things way faster, but the real worry is what happens when these systems start running the show on their own.
Anthropic outlines 3 AI futures
The report lays out three possible futures for AI: things could stall out, steadily get better, or take off with self-improving tech.
Even before we reach full autonomy, advanced AIs could let small teams do work that used to need huge companies, shaking up entire industries.
But with all this power come risks like hacking threats and misinformation.
Anthropic says we will need strong ethics and oversight to keep these powerful tools working for us, not against us.