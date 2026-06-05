Anthropic releases 'When AI builds itself' warning about autonomous systems

Anthropic outlines 3 AI futures

The report lays out three possible futures for AI: things could stall out, steadily get better, or take off with self-improving tech.

Even before we reach full autonomy, advanced AIs could let small teams do work that used to need huge companies, shaking up entire industries.

But with all this power come risks like hacking threats and misinformation.

Anthropic says we will need strong ethics and oversight to keep these powerful tools working for us, not against us.