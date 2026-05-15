Anthropic restores paid Claude 3rd-party support with credits June 15
Technology
Anthropic just announced that paid Claude plans will once again support third-party tools, something users lost in April.
Starting June 15, you'll get monthly credits to use with the Claude Agent SDK and apps like OpenClaw, making it easier to plug Claude into other services without buying extra API keys.
Paid Claude plans get $20-$200 credits
The amount of credits you get depends on your plan: Pro users receive $20 each month, Max 5x gets $100, and Max 20x gets $200.
Team plans offer either $20 or $100 per seat based on tier. Credits reset every billing cycle and don't roll over; if you go over your limit, you'll pay standard API rates.
Anthropic introduces monthly credits for programmatic usage starting June 15.