Anthropic restores paid Claude 3rd-party support with credits June 15

Paid Claude plans get $20-$200 credits

The amount of credits you get depends on your plan: Pro users receive $20 each month, Max 5x gets $100, and Max 20x gets $200.

Team plans offer either $20 or $100 per seat based on tier. Credits reset every billing cycle and don't roll over; if you go over your limit, you'll pay standard API rates.

Anthropic introduces monthly credits for programmatic usage starting June 15.