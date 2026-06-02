Anthropic's Claude AI suffers major outage

Anthropic 's AI chatbot, Claude, has been hit by a major service disruption. The problem was first reported earlier today, with hundreds of users across different regions complaining about issues in accessing the platform. Downdetector, an outage-tracking website, recorded a sharp rise in complaints during this time.

Outage impact Outage first reported around midday in India According to Downdetector's data, the number of complaints surged to over 230 at around 12:45pm from a baseline of just one report. The outage graph showed complaints rising rapidly within a short period, indicating that the problem is widespread and not isolated to individual users. Most affected users were unable to access Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant platform that powers consumer chat services.

Company response Anthropic aware of service disruption Anthropic has acknowledged the service disruption on its official status page. The company listed an incident titled "Elevated errors across multiple models" and confirmed that it was investigating the problem. The incident was first posted at 06:04 UTC on June 2, and later updated to "Identified" at 06:39 UTC, stating that the cause had been identified and a fix was being implemented.

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