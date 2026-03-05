Anthropic's Claude is still being used by US military

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lab, finds itself in a strange position. The company's AI tool is still being used as part of the ongoing US-Iran conflict but is also losing many of its defense-tech clients. This comes after a dispute with the Department of Defense (DoD). President Donald Trump directed civilian agencies to discontinue use of Anthropic products. The company was given six months to wind down its operations with the Department of Defense.

Ongoing usage Current status of Anthropic's AI models Despite the confusion created by overlapping restrictions, Anthropic models are still being used for many targeting decisions in the ongoing conflict. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has promised to designate the company as a supply-chain risk but no official action has been taken yet. This means there are no legal barriers preventing their system from being used at present.

System integration Integration with Maven system The Washington Post recently reported on the integration of Anthropic's systems with Palantir's Maven system. As Pentagon officials planned strikes, these systems "suggested hundreds of targets, issued precise location coordinates, and prioritized those targets according to importance." This highlights the role of Anthropic in real-time targeting and target prioritization during military operations.

