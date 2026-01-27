You can now use Slack, Figma, Asana inside Claude AI

Anthropic has announced a major update for its AI chatbot, Claude. The new feature allows users to access interactive apps directly within the chat interface. This means you can use popular workplace productivity tools like Slack, Asana, and Figma without having to switch between different tabs. The update comes just two weeks after the launch of Claude Cowork, a feature that extends the capabilities of Claude Code to non-coding tasks.

Enhanced functionality Claude's new feature enhances workplace productivity The latest update is part of Anthropic's vision to make Claude the central hub for users' work lives. The company had previously launched a directory of connectors to third-party apps like Stripe and Canva. These connectors allow Claude to fetch data from these apps directly when asked, eliminating the need for manual information transfer between external apps and the chatbot.

Direct engagement Claude's new feature offers direct interaction with workplace apps The latest update takes the concept of connectors a step further by allowing Claude to interact directly with workplace productivity apps within its chat interface. For instance, you could ask Claude to create a board in Asana for a specific project. It would then pull data from your team's account and show you a preview of what the final product would look like in Asana, which could be edited or launched immediately.

App integration New apps integrated with Claude The latest update sees Claude directly integrating with Amplitude, Asana, Box, Canva, Clay, Figma, Hex, monday.com and Slack. A Salesforce integration is also in the works. The feature is currently available on web and desktop for Pro, Max, Team and Enterprise subscribers. To use it, just visit claude.ai/directory and select apps labeled "interactive."

