Anthropic's Claude subscribers rising amid feud with US government

Anthropic , the artificial intelligence (AI) company behind the Claude chatbot, is witnessing a surge in popularity among consumers. This comes amid its ongoing feud with the US Department of Defense (DoD) and clever Super Bowl ads targeting OpenAI . An analysis of billions of anonymized credit card transactions from around 28 million US consumers by Indagari for TechCrunch shows that Claude is gaining paid subscribers at an unprecedented rate.

Data constraints Claude subscriptions more than doubled The data analyzed by Indagari, a consumer transaction analysis company, is substantial but not comprehensive. It doesn't account for all consumers or include Claude's enterprise business and free-tier users. Despite these limitations, the data shows a significant increase in paid subscriptions for Claude this year, more than doubling. Most new subscribers are on the lowest tier, "Pro," which costs $20 per month compared to higher tiers costing $100 or $200 per month.

Marketing impact Super Bowl ads push ad-free Claude Anthropic's Super Bowl commercials, which mocked ChatGPT for showing ads to its users, have contributed to the increased awareness of Claude. The company promised that Claude would never show ads, making the spots both funny and effective. However, a bigger controversy erupted in late January when several media outlets reported on a growing feud between Anthropic and the DoD over the military's potential use of Anthropic's AI models for lethal autonomous operations or mass surveillance.

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Legal battles DoD feud escalates with CEO Amodei The feud escalated with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei issuing a public statement on February 26, amid the DoD's threats to hurt Anthropic's business by labeling it a supply risk. Despite the legal battles, which include lawsuits now flying between both parties, new user growth for Claude has continued to rise sharply during this period. This increase is especially noticeable between late January media reports and Amodei's February 26 statement.

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