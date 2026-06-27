Anthropic's Mythos 5 returns for select users

Company statement

We're working to restore access quickly, says Anthropic

In light of the US government's decision, Anthropic spokesperson Danielle Ghiglieri said, "We had received notice from the US government that Mythos 5, our strongest cybersecurity model, can be redeployed to a small group of cyber defenders and infrastructure providers." She added that they are working to provision this approved set of providers and restore their access as quickly as possible.