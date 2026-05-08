Anthropic says demand for its AI tools could surge 80x

Anthropic , a leading AI start-up based in San Francisco, is witnessing an unprecedented surge in demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The company's co-founder and CEO, Dario Amodei, revealed this at their annual developer conference. He said the company had initially expected a tenfold growth this year, but the demand has been so high that it could grow nearly 80 times by next year.

Market trend Claude models driving AI adoption Amodei's statement highlights the rapid pace of generative AI adoption across various sectors, especially among software developers and enterprise customers. These groups are racing to integrate AI into their daily operations. Anthropic has emerged as a major competitor to OpenAI with its Claude family of models and the rapidly growing Claude Code coding assistant.

Growth hurdles Anthropic's infrastructure pushed to limits Anthropic's annualized revenue run rate has exceeded $30 billion, a significant jump from the $9 billion it reported at the end of 2025. However, this hyper-growth has also exposed one of the biggest bottlenecks in the AI industry: access to computing power. Amodei said Anthropic's infrastructure is being pushed to its limits as customers increasingly use AI models for software engineering, automation, and enterprise workflows.

Advertisement

Strategic alliance Partnership with SpaceX for computing capacity To tackle the infrastructure shortfall, Anthropic has partnered with SpaceX. The deal gives Anthropic access to all available computing capacity at SpaceX's Colossus One data center in Memphis. This includes more than 220,000 NVIDIA AI chips and could eventually lead to the establishment of AI-focused data centers in space.

Advertisement

Product impact Claude Code and AI financial agents Anthropic's rapid growth has been largely driven by the success of Claude Code, one of Silicon Valley's most talked-about AI programming tools in the last year. Amodei said software engineers adopt new technologies faster than other professions, making coding the first major proving ground for generative AI. The company also unveiled 10 AI-powered financial agents for banks, insurers, and investment firms at the conference.