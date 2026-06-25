Anthropic accuses Alibaba of world's biggest AI theft

Methodology

Understanding 'distillation' process

Distillation is a method where a smaller or less powerful AI model is trained on the outputs of a more powerful one. While this process is mostly used internally by companies to improve efficiency, it has also been misused by some to replicate proprietary capabilities without permission. Anthropic accused Alibaba and other Chinese labs of using this technique, called adversarial distillation, to build rival chatbots at lower costs.