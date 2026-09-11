Distillation attacks are mainly focused on extracting a model's chain of thought from its responses to different queries.

This extracted chain can be used to train a smaller model on general reasoning ability through supervised fine-tuning.

Typically, Anthropic doesn't provide users with the internal chain of thought of its models and only shows "summarized thinking" blocks giving a general overview.

However, these distillation campaigns found specific techniques to trick the model into revealing its thinking traces directly.