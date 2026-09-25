Anthropic signs $11.6B cloud deal with Akamai
What's the story
Anthropic has signed a seven-year contract with Akamai Technologies worth $11.6 billion. The deal also gives Anthropic the option to acquire up to a 5% stake in Akamai. If extended, the total value of this contract could reach nearly $20 billion. Following the announcement, Akamai's shares surged by 16% in after-hours trading on Thursday.
Financial commitments
Deal to push Akamai's capital spending
The deal is expected to incur a total capital expenditure of around $5.5 billion. Akamai plans to increase its 2026 capital spending by some $1.7 billion to acquire and pre-purchase components needed for the deal, including memory.
As part of the agreement, Akamai has given Anthropic a warrant that could allow it to acquire up to a 5% stake in Akamai at an exercise price of $111.33 per share.