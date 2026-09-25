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Home / News / Technology News / Anthropic signs $11.6B cloud deal with Akamai
Anthropic signs $11.6B cloud deal with Akamai
Akamai's shares surged by 16%

Anthropic signs $11.6B cloud deal with Akamai

By Mudit Dube
Sep 25, 2026
10:18 am
What's the story

Anthropic has signed a seven-year contract with Akamai Technologies worth $11.6 billion. The deal also gives Anthropic the option to acquire up to a 5% stake in Akamai. If extended, the total value of this contract could reach nearly $20 billion. Following the announcement, Akamai's shares surged by 16% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Financial commitments

Deal to push Akamai's capital spending

The deal is expected to incur a total capital expenditure of around $5.5 billion. Akamai plans to increase its 2026 capital spending by some $1.7 billion to acquire and pre-purchase components needed for the deal, including memory.

As part of the agreement, Akamai has given Anthropic a warrant that could allow it to acquire up to a 5% stake in Akamai at an exercise price of $111.33 per share.

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