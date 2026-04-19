Anthropic suspends Belo Claude accounts, restores access after 15 hours Technology Apr 19, 2026

Belo's chief technology officer, Pato Molina, took to X after Anthropic suddenly suspended his company's Claude AI accounts, leaving more than 60 people locked out of a key tool.

He was frustrated by the vague explanation and a clunky appeal process (just a Google Form).

After his post gained traction, Anthropic restored access after more than 15 hours and Molina said it appeared to be a false positive.