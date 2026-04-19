Anthropic suspends Belo Claude accounts, restores access after 15 hours
Technology
Belo's chief technology officer, Pato Molina, took to X after Anthropic suddenly suspended his company's Claude AI accounts, leaving more than 60 people locked out of a key tool.
He was frustrated by the vague explanation and a clunky appeal process (just a Google Form).
After his post gained traction, Anthropic restored access after more than 15 hours and Molina said it appeared to be a false positive.
Pato Molina urges multiple AI tools
Molina used the incident to warn others about depending on just one AI platform.
Even though Belo had Gemini as a backup, switching disrupted everyone's workflow.
He urged companies to use multiple AI tools for safety and called for better support and clearer communication from providers in the future.