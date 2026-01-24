Anthropic's Claude now available in Microsoft Excel for Pro users

Anthropic has expanded access to its advanced AI tool, Claude, by integrating it into Microsoft Excel for Pro plan users. The feature was previously limited to Max, Team, and Enterprise users during its beta phase. Now, you can summon Claude into your spreadsheets and let it handle complex formulas or multi-tab setups.

Feature highlights Claude's capabilities in Excel Claude makes Excel more user-friendly by allowing drag-and-drop of files without the risk of overwriting. It also provides instant cell-level explanations and can fix common errors like #REF! or #VALUE!. The tool preserves formulas when updating assumptions, supports longer sessions with auto-compaction, and works with both .xlsx and .xlsm files (size limits depend on your plan).

Impact on finance A game changer for finance tasks From January 24, 2026, Pro users can leverage Claude to expedite their financial tasks. This includes editing across multiple sheets simultaneously, testing scenarios, building financial models from templates, creating pivot tables and charts quickly while maintaining a clean change log. The integration is expected to reduce manual work and boost productivity in spreadsheet-heavy workflows.

