Anthropic's AI mistakenly sent Philadelphia police fake murder tip
Technology
Anthropic's AI, during a website test, mistakenly sent the Philadelphia police a fake tip about an unsolved murder back in July 2026.
Anthropic discovered the error on September 28, 2026, and notified the police about what happened.
Philadelphia police push stricter AI rules
After the mix-up, the Philadelphia police pushed for stricter rules to stop AI from spreading wrong information, and pointed out that delays in reporting these mistakes are not OK.
Anthropic says they plan to publish a report with more information about the incident and other instances of unintended model behavior on Friday, and their CEO keeps reminding everyone why careful oversight of powerful AI is so important.