Elwood Edwards, the man behind AOL's iconic phrases "Welcome," "You've Got Mail," "Files done," and "Goodbye," has passed away at 74.

Edwards, whose voice became globally recognized through AOL, also had a versatile career at WKYC and made appearances on popular shows like The Tonight Show and The Simpsons.

Despite his fame, he enjoyed working behind the scenes and even worked as an Uber driver. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Edwards was the iconic voice of early internet

Elwood Edwards (74), voice behind AOL's 'You've Got Mail,' dies

What's the story Elwood Edwards, the man whose voice became synonymous with America Online (AOL)'s email greeting "You've Got Mail," has died at the age of 74. His death was confirmed by his former employer, Cleveland television station WKYC. The cause of death was not revealed, however, it was said that he had been battling a "long illness." Edwards's distinctive voice is instantly recognizable to any former AOL user.

Journey to becoming AOL's voice

Over three decades ago, Edwards recorded four memorable lines for AOL, then a relatively unknown company. His connection to AOL was through his wife Karen, who worked at Quantum Computer Services, the precursor to AOL. In 1989, she suggested her husband's voice for the upcoming AOL software after overhearing a conversation by Steve Case, the former CEO of America Online.

Iconic phrases and their impact

Edwards recorded the phrases "Welcome," "You've Got Mail," "Files done," and "Goodbye" on a cassette deck in his living room. These lines would later be heard by hundreds of millions of people around the world, becoming an inseparable part of the AOL experience. In a 2019 interview on podcast Silent Giants with Corey Cambridge, Edwards said he was surprised by the global impact of his voice work for AOL.

Career at WKYC and beyond

Edwards had a versatile career at WKYC, where he was a jack-of-all-trades, doing everything from camera operator to graphics. Frank Macek, senior broadcast director at WKYC and Edwards's friend for 15 years, said he was generous with his knowledge in the broadcast business. Edwards's association with AOL made him an instant celebrity, with many recognizing his voice when he introduced himself at WKYC.

Appearances on popular shows

Edwards also appeared on popular shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Simpsons. He even worked as an Uber driver at one point. Edwards, who was born in New Bern, North Carolina, started his career in radio while still in high school before moving to television as a booth announcer and hosting a radio show. Despite his fame, he preferred working behind the scenes rather than on camera.