Apollo Hospitals Chennai rolls out Mako SmartRobotics for knee, hip

During surgery, a robotic arm assists the surgeon by following the preset plan, but all key decisions stay in human hands.

According to Apollo's team, this upgrade is expected to provide additional information and control during surgery, while treatment decisions and surgical judgment remain with the operating surgeon.

As Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Chennai Region, Apollo Hospitals, put it, "the adoption of advanced technology was part of the hospital's efforts to support clinicians in surgical care."