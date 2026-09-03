Hyderabad start-up's drone hits 498km/h, setting speed record in India
What's the story
A Hyderabad-based defense technology start-up, Apollyon Dynamics, has set a new speed record for multirotor drones in India. The company's electric multirotor interceptor, Ahuti Mk II, achieved an impressive speed of 498km/h. The feat was officially recognized by the India Book of Records and far surpasses the previous benchmark of 325km/h by a significant margin.
Design evolution
Drone underwent complete overhaul for high-speed performance
The journey to this record-breaking speed wasn't easy. Apollyon Dynamics founder Jayant Khatri revealed that the interceptor drone underwent a complete overhaul to achieve such high speeds.
The frame, propulsion system, and motor configuration of the drone were reworked through around 10 iterations before arriving at its final design.
Speed mechanics
Ahuti Mk II is designed to intercept incoming threats
Khatri explained that the drone draws a burst current of 400 amperes at a time, which is what enables its high-speed performance.
The Ahuti Mk II is specifically designed to quickly close in on an incoming aerial threat.
This is different from most multirotor drones that are usually built for stability, hovering, and carrying payloads.
Strategic vision
Apollyon Dynamics's long-term vision includes a large cruise-missile platform
Apollyon Dynamics's ambitions go beyond speed records.
The company aims to make counter-drone technology more affordable, using an internal metric called "strike envelope per rupee" to measure capability against cost.
The start-up also has long-term plans for a large cruise-missile platform capable of carrying thousands of kilograms of explosives by 2032.