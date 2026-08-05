'Apologize or face action': Zuckerberg gets ultimatum over Modi video

The panel has warned that if Facebook doesn't take action against those responsible for this incident, it could lose its "Safe Harbour" protection.

This would allow FIRs to be filed directly against officials of the social media platform, with the central government giving its nod.

Shared on Instagram and Facebook, Modi's selfie video promised Gen Z tough action on paper leaks amid protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

However, Meta briefly removed the Facebook post, triggering sharp political backlash.