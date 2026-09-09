Apple acquires Sonera assets to advance Apple Watch health features
Apple just picked up Sonera, a company known for its chip-based magnetic sensors that work in wearables.
The deal, disclosed in a regulatory filing in the European Union, means Apple is getting some of Sonera's assets and bringing a few of its team on board.
While the price tag isn't public, this move fits right into Apple's push to make devices like the Apple Watch even better at health and accessibility features.
Sonera sensors read magnetic signals noninvasively
Sonera's tech can read magnetic signals from your brain and body without ever touching your skin.
Its sensors could help with things like controlling prosthetics, tracking muscle activity, sports performance tracking, or even disease biomarker discovery.
With this acquisition, expect future Apple wearables to get smarter about health tracking, without direct contact with the skin.