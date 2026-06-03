Apple adds sleep apnea tracking and hearing test in India Technology Jun 03, 2026

Apple just rolled out two handy health features in India.

Now, your Apple Watch can track signs of sleep apnea by monitoring your breathing patterns at night for one month and will nudge you if something seems off, so you know when to check with a doctor.

Meanwhile, the new AirPods Pro 3 can run a quick five-minute hearing test and show you an easy-to-read audiogram stored in the Health app and can be shared with healthcare professionals.