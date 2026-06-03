Apple adds sleep apnea tracking and hearing test in India
Apple just rolled out two handy health features in India.
Now, your Apple Watch can track signs of sleep apnea by monitoring your breathing patterns at night for one month and will nudge you if something seems off, so you know when to check with a doctor.
Meanwhile, the new AirPods Pro 3 can run a quick five-minute hearing test and show you an easy-to-read audiogram stored in the Health app and can be shared with healthcare professionals.
Sumbul Desai backs early detection tools
Apple says these updates are all about helping people catch hidden health issues early.
Sumbul Desai, Apple's vice president of health and fitness, put it simply: the goal is to give users tools to spot problems before they get serious.
The hearing test uses clinical methods, and the sleep apnea feature also uses machine learning, making it easier for anyone to keep tabs on their health.