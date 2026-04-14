Apple's smart glasses are coming: What to expect

Apple is said to be testing at least four different styles of frames for its upcoming smart glasses project. The tech giant hopes to leverage its superior design aesthetic to outshine competitors like the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who revealed in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple is currently evaluating these designs.

Design diversity Glasses to show notifications, take photos/videos, play music The report further states that Apple plans to offer a variety of designs and colors for its smart glasses, much like how it launched different models when the Apple Watch debuted in 2015. However, it's important to note that these glasses aren't augmented reality devices but regular wearables with built-in cameras, microphones, and sensors. They will be able to display phone notifications, take personal photos/videos, play music and interact with AI features like upgraded Siri and visual intelligence capabilities.

Functionality Designs to include large rectangular frames, slimmer options The upcoming smart glasses will work with a connected iPhone to enable most of their features, making them more of an iPhone accessory than the Apple Watch. The four designs currently being tested include a large rectangular frame like Ray-Ban Wayfarers, a slimmer rectangular design like the one worn by Apple CEO Tim Cook, larger oval or circular frames, and a smaller refined oval or circular option.

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Design exploration Apple is also testing different finishes for the glasses Apple is also testing a range of finishes, including black, ocean blue, and light brown. The front cameras on the glasses will be arranged in an oval pattern with indicator lights around them. To differentiate its product from competitors, Apple plans to use acetate as the main body material for the glasses instead of common plastic. Acetate is known for its durability and luxurious feel.

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