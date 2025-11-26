Apple AirPods 4 drop to $69 for Black Friday

What you get—and what else is out there

AirPods 4 come with upgraded sound, deep iOS integration for easy pairing with iPhones, spatial audio, hands-free Siri, and water/dust resistance (IP54).

You'll get about five hours of listening per charge.

Want more features like active noise cancelation or a wireless charging case? The upgraded version is $99.99 and the case can chirp to help you find it.