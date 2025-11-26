Next Article
Apple AirPods 4 drop to $69 for Black Friday
Technology
Apple's AirPods 4 just got a big price cut—now $69 (down from $129) at Amazon, Walmart, and Target for Black Friday.
If you've been eyeing new earbuds, this is one of the lowest prices yet on Apple's latest model.
What you get—and what else is out there
AirPods 4 come with upgraded sound, deep iOS integration for easy pairing with iPhones, spatial audio, hands-free Siri, and water/dust resistance (IP54).
You'll get about five hours of listening per charge.
Want more features like active noise cancelation or a wireless charging case? The upgraded version is $99.99 and the case can chirp to help you find it.