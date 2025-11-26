Next Article
ChatGPT gets built-in voice chat for smoother conversations
Technology
OpenAI just made it easier to talk to ChatGPT by adding voice mode right into the main chat screen.
Now, you can speak to ChatGPT and see its replies—plus any images or maps—without switching screens.
The update is rolling out on web and mobile, making chatting more flexible wherever you are.
What else to know
You can easily switch between talking and typing mid-conversation, so the flow never breaks.
Miss the old setup? No worries—you can still go back to the previous separate voice mode in settings if that's what you prefer.