Microsoft Copilot is leaving WhatsApp in 2025—here's what's up Technology Nov 25, 2025

Microsoft's Copilot AI chatbot is saying goodbye to WhatsApp on January 15, 2025.

This move comes after WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, updated its rules to block general AI chatbots from using its Business API, so Copilot—and even other chatbots from companies like OpenAI and Perplexity—have to pack up.

If you've been chatting with Copilot on WhatsApp, don't forget to export your conversations before the deadline because they won't automatically transfer.