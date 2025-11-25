Next Article
Microsoft Copilot is leaving WhatsApp in 2025—here's what's up
Technology
Microsoft's Copilot AI chatbot is saying goodbye to WhatsApp on January 15, 2025.
This move comes after WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, updated its rules to block general AI chatbots from using its Business API, so Copilot—and even other chatbots from companies like OpenAI and Perplexity—have to pack up.
If you've been chatting with Copilot on WhatsApp, don't forget to export your conversations before the deadline because they won't automatically transfer.
What should you do next?
No need to panic—Copilot isn't disappearing for good.
You'll still get all its features on Microsoft's own apps for iOS and Android, or just by heading over to copilot.microsoft.com.
Just make sure you save any chats you want to keep before January 15!