Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 gets a fresh upgrade with One UI 8
Samsung is rolling out the One UI 8 Watch update for Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, starting in Korea and expanding soon.
The update brings a cleaner interface, smoother app drawer, and new stacked widgets—making everyday use feel more intuitive.
Health features get smarter
Samsung Health now offers Bedtime Guidance to help set better sleep routines, Vascular Load to track your heart's stress while you sleep, a Running Coach for personalized training after a quick run, and an Antioxidant Index that checks your carotenoid levels in seconds—all designed to make health tracking easier and more personal.
How to get it
The update is available to all Galaxy Watch 6 users.
To check if it's ready for you, open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone, go to Watch settings > Watch software update > Download and install.