YouTube is letting you tell its AI what to recommend
YouTube's new "Your Custom Feed" feature lets you shape your Home page with simple prompts to see more of what you like.
It's rolling out to a limited group for now, but it could change how everyone discovers videos on the platform.
Instantly tweak your feed—just by asking
Instead of scrolling through whatever the algorithm thinks you want, you can now type in what you actually feel like watching. This feature gives you more say over your recommendations.
This move follows a bigger trend—apps like X are also handing users more control with AI tools.
Good news for smaller creators
If this feature launches widely, niche and up-and-coming creators might finally get their moment.
Since viewers can directly ask for specific types of content, it could help lesser-known channels get noticed and shake up what goes viral.