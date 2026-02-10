Apple and Google must make their app stores fairer Technology Feb 10, 2026

Apple and Google just agreed to make their app stores more fair in the UK, after a CMA probe into their massive control over the mobile market.

They'll now have to review apps without bias, use clear ranking rules, protect developer data, and make it easier for developers to request interoperable access to features in iOS (such as digital wallets and live translation), which Apple will consider fairly and objectively.