Apple and Google must make their app stores fairer
Apple and Google just agreed to make their app stores more fair in the UK, after a CMA probe into their massive control over the mobile market.
They'll now have to review apps without bias, use clear ranking rules, protect developer data, and make it easier for developers to request interoperable access to features in iOS (such as digital wallets and live translation), which Apple will consider fairly and objectively.
Developers complained about high fees and strict rules
Developers complained about high fees and strict rules, which raised concerns about their impact on innovation.
The CMA's move is meant to open things up—hopefully leading to better apps and more choices for users in the UK.
As CMA chief Sarah Cardell put it, these changes are "important first steps."
Public feedback is open until March 3, 2026, with new rules kicking in from April 1, 2026.