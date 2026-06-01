Apple begins work on iOS 28 for 20th anniversary iPhone

Gurman also revealed that the internal codenames for the upcoming iOS and iPadOS 28 updates are "Bell," while macOS 28 is called "Poppy." This has led to a portmanteau of sorts among employees, who are referring to these 2027 releases as "Boppy." This isn't the first time Apple has used such an approach; its previous generation's internal names were "Rave" for iOS and iPadOS 27, and "Fizz" for macOS 27.

Key update

Apple is heading into WWDC 2026 with iOS 27

As per reports, iOS 28 is already shaping up to be far more significant than iOS 27, though no specific features have leaked yet. This is because iOS 28 will power the 20th-anniversary iPhone, which could bring major hardware changes and require deeper software redesigns. Apple is heading into WWDC 2026 with iOS 27 expected to focus heavily on AI upgrades, Siri improvements, and Apple Intelligence features. The keynote event will take place on June 8.