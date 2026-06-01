Apple begins work on iOS 28 for 20th anniversary iPhone
What's the story
Apple has begun work on its next major operating system updates for 2027, including iOS 28, iPadOS 28, and macOS 28. The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who said the company's software engineering teams are already in the early stages of developing individual features, apps, and improvements for these updates. However, they are yet to integrate all these components into a unified OS.
Development details
Internal codenames for upcoming OS versions
Gurman also revealed that the internal codenames for the upcoming iOS and iPadOS 28 updates are "Bell," while macOS 28 is called "Poppy." This has led to a portmanteau of sorts among employees, who are referring to these 2027 releases as "Boppy." This isn't the first time Apple has used such an approach; its previous generation's internal names were "Rave" for iOS and iPadOS 27, and "Fizz" for macOS 27.
Key update
Apple is heading into WWDC 2026 with iOS 27
As per reports, iOS 28 is already shaping up to be far more significant than iOS 27, though no specific features have leaked yet. This is because iOS 28 will power the 20th-anniversary iPhone, which could bring major hardware changes and require deeper software redesigns. Apple is heading into WWDC 2026 with iOS 27 expected to focus heavily on AI upgrades, Siri improvements, and Apple Intelligence features. The keynote event will take place on June 8.