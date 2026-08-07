Apple increases trade-in values for several devices: Check latest offers
What's the story
Apple has increased its trade-in values for a range of devices including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and select Android phones. According to 9to5Mac, the Mac Studio saw the biggest jump in value by $260. While some devices remained unchanged in their offers, most saw an increase between $5-20 with some even going over $100.
Value surge
MacBook Pro, Mac Pro see significant jumps in trade-in value
The trade-in values for some of Apple's most popular products have seen a major increase.
The MacBook Pro's trade-in value has jumped to $855 from the previous $690, while the Mac Pro is now worth $2,195 instead of its earlier value of $2,045.
The biggest jump was seen by the Mac Studio, whose trade-in value has increased to an impressive $1,305 from its previous worth of $1,045.
Program expansion
New Android devices added to Apple's trade-in program
Apple has also expanded its trade-in program to include some new Android devices.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is now worth $95, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Google Pixel 9 Pro are valued at $315 and $305, respectively.
Other additions include the Google Pixel 9 ($210), OnePlus 13 ($250) and OnePlus 13R ($165).
Value reduction
Trade-in values for some existing Android devices have dropped
Along with the new additions, Apple has reduced trade-in values for a few existing Android devices.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is now worth $125 instead of its previous value of $130.
The Google Pixel 8 Pro and Google Pixel 7 Pro have seen their values drop to $155 and $90, respectively, from their earlier worth of $165 and $95.
Affordability measures
Apple introduced 'Upgrade' leasing program last month
The increased trade-in credits come after a series of price hikes Apple announced earlier this year, ranging from $30 to $4,200.
To tackle the growing affordability concerns, Apple also introduced a new "Upgrade" leasing program last month.
The initiative is aimed at making its increasingly expensive devices more accessible to customers who may be struggling with the rising costs.