Apple increases trade-in values for several devices: Check latest offers

The trade-in values for some of Apple's most popular products have seen a major increase.

The MacBook Pro's trade-in value has jumped to $855 from the previous $690, while the Mac Pro is now worth $2,195 instead of its earlier value of $2,045.

The biggest jump was seen by the Mac Studio, whose trade-in value has increased to an impressive $1,305 from its previous worth of $1,045.