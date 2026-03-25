Why Apple Business is good for your company

Apple has announced a new platform called 'Apple Business,' aimed at simplifying device management, communication, and customer engagement for companies. The service combines features like mobile device management (MDM), email, calendar, and brand management into one seamless system. It makes it easier for businesses to deploy devices quickly, collaborate efficiently, and maintain a consistent presence across various Apple services.

Platform capabilities At the core of the platform is integrated MDM system At the heart of Apple Business is an integrated mobile device management (MDM) system. This lets organizations set up devices with preconfigured apps and settings via 'Blueprints.' The feature enables zero-touch deployment, permitting employees to start working right out of the box. Managed Apple Accounts ensure company data is kept secure while protecting personal information. IT admins can easily distribute apps, create teams, and manage roles on this platform.

User benefits It offers productivity tools like email and calendar For productivity, Apple Business integrates email, calendar, and directory services with custom domain support. This makes it easy to set up professional communications. Employees can connect with colleagues, schedule meetings, and manage contacts directly from the platform. It also centralizes brand and location management features previously available through Apple Business Connect. Companies can manage their brand profiles, showcase products/services offered at their locations like ordering or reservations via Maps, as well as track customer interactions across these platforms.

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