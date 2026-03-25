Why Apple Business is good for your company
What's the story
Apple has announced a new platform called 'Apple Business,' aimed at simplifying device management, communication, and customer engagement for companies. The service combines features like mobile device management (MDM), email, calendar, and brand management into one seamless system. It makes it easier for businesses to deploy devices quickly, collaborate efficiently, and maintain a consistent presence across various Apple services.
Platform capabilities
At the core of the platform is integrated MDM system
At the heart of Apple Business is an integrated mobile device management (MDM) system. This lets organizations set up devices with preconfigured apps and settings via 'Blueprints.' The feature enables zero-touch deployment, permitting employees to start working right out of the box. Managed Apple Accounts ensure company data is kept secure while protecting personal information. IT admins can easily distribute apps, create teams, and manage roles on this platform.
User benefits
It offers productivity tools like email and calendar
For productivity, Apple Business integrates email, calendar, and directory services with custom domain support. This makes it easy to set up professional communications. Employees can connect with colleagues, schedule meetings, and manage contacts directly from the platform. It also centralizes brand and location management features previously available through Apple Business Connect. Companies can manage their brand profiles, showcase products/services offered at their locations like ordering or reservations via Maps, as well as track customer interactions across these platforms.
Service transition
Transition to Apple Business will be seamless
Apple Business will be a free service for new and existing users of Apple Business Connect, Apple Business Essentials, and Apple Business Manager. The platform will automatically migrate existing data and settings to ensure a smooth transition at launch. Some features like the companion app, email/calendar/directory tools will require iOS 26/iPadOS 26/macOS 26.