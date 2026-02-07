LOADING...
Apple CarPlay to add ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini support
Siri will remain the default assistant

By Akash Pandey
Feb 07, 2026
01:26 pm
What's the story

Apple is gearing up to bring a major update to its CarPlay vehicle interface. The tech giant plans to allow third-party AI voice assistants such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Google's Gemini, according to Bloomberg. This marks the first time Apple has allowed external voice assistants within CarPlay, although Siri will remain the default assistant on the platform.

Feature enhancement

AI assistants will improve the driving experience

The integration of third-party AI voice assistants will be a major improvement for CarPlay. Until now, Siri was the only voice assistant on the platform, taking care of music playback, messaging and navigation. But with this new update, drivers will be able to directly ask questions to AI chatbots via CarPlay by opening the respective app. For example, they could ask ChatGPT for restaurant recommendations without taking their hands off the wheel.

User access

Siri will remain the default assistant

Despite the addition of third-party AI voice assistants, Siri will continue to be the default assistant on CarPlay. Users can still access these new AI apps by opening their respective apps within CarPlay. However, developers can design their apps to automatically launch voice mode when opened. This way, Apple keeps control over the CarPlay experience while giving users more options and functionality.

Information

Consumers have been looking for more advanced AI capabilities

Consumers have been looking for more advanced AI capabilities beyond what Siri offers. Many have even been using workarounds like syncing iPhone widgets to CarPlay. The addition of ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini will make accessing these services easier and more natural in a driving environment.

Assistant upgrade

Apple is also working on improving Siri

Along with the CarPlay update, Apple is also working on improving Siri with "World Knowledge Answers." This feature will add web search and summarization capabilities similar to ChatGPT. The last major update for CarPlay came in iOS 26, which introduced widgets and a Liquid Glass interface. The company is also gradually rolling out CarPlay Ultra, which can control in-car functions such as seat adjustments and climate settings.

